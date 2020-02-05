WFP Mali Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

780 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.8 m of cash-based transfers

US$34 m six months (January 2020 - June 2020) net funding requirements

435,300 people assisted in December 2019.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• The Government of Mali has officially communicated the results of the November 2019 Cadre Harmonisé that reported that 648,330 people in Mali are severely food insecure (IPC 3-5). This number is likely to increase during the lean season period (June-August 2020) with 4.8 million women, men, boys and girls expected to face food insecurity, including 1.2 million who will require emergency food assistance.

• On 20 December, WFP participated in a workshop in Mopti under the leadership of the Deputy Humanitarian coordinator to support the development of an implementation framework for the humanitariandevelopment nexus in the central regions of Mali. Participants included UN agencies, national and international NGOs based in Mopti and Segou.

• In December 2019, 226,350 conflict and flood-affected people were assisted with food and unconditional cash-based assistance.

Resilience building

• In December, 85,500 people participated in food assistance for asset creation (FFA) activities. Assets created included 1,146 hectares of agricultural and pastoral lands rehabilitated, two micro-dams; 10 moto pumps and 22 boreholes equipped with solar powered water pumps for irrigation, four fishponds developed and stocked with fish, and 2684 m3 of compost pits dug allowing farmers to get organic natural fertilizer.

• Through the school feeding programme, 112,729 children in 656 schools received hot and nutritious meals in December. However, schools were closed for one week due to strikes.

• A total of 31,604 children aged 6-59 months received moderate acute malnutrition treatment. Nutrition sensitization sessions and cooking demonstrations were also organised for parents.

• Preliminary findings from the minimum expenditures basket (MEB) analysis indicated that 52 percent of households do not have the economic capacity to meet their basic needs.

Policy coherence, capacity development and partnerships

• WFP provided technical and financial support to the Ministry of Agriculture to update the country resilience priority map. The latest update of the map dates back in 2014.

• The Minister of Health and Social Affairs has officially launched the Unified Register for social protection in Mali. This platform will provide access to a variety of social protection data and information on vulnerable households in the country.