WFP Mali Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

• In December, 145,000 persons were still internally displaced in Mali including 20,000 newly displaced after November intercommunal clashes. Of these, WFP assisted 105,000, while the remaining internally displaced persons (IDPs) received food assistance through the Rapid Response Mechanism and other NGOs which shared the beneficiary lists to WFP to follow up with food assistance for the next two months. WFP also directly assisted 19,000 new IDPs in Menaka in conjunction with the local government services in charge of social protection. UNCHR reported returns of 800 Malian refugees from Niger to the Ménaka and Gao regions.

• Cereal prices decreased in November 2018 but remain relatively high, affecting food security for the poorest households. Analysis of November price data shows that the food commodity basket is still very high in Gao, Menaka and Kidal regions. The situation should improve in the coming months following the completion of the harvest.

• At the institutional level, WFP participated in technical meetings including a workshop on the new development plan for 2019-2023, which places a special focus on the SDGs. In addition, WFP's participation in different workshops and meetings on the Integrated Strategic Framework (ISF), will deepen the reflection on the contribution that humanitarian assistance and resilience building programming can have towards the consolidation of peace in Mali.

• An inter-ministerial Government delegation, under the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, carried out a field mission to monitor the implementation of WFP’s intervention and to draw lessons and identify good practices which would feed into the formulation of the upcoming Country Strategic Plan (CSP). A first technical restitution took place and will be followed by a presentation to the steering committee coupled with a discussion around evaluation findings and orientations of WFP’s 2020-2024 strategy presentation.

• WFP Mali manages the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) on behalf of the humanitarian community. From the Bamako base, UNHAS provides humanitarian air services to eight destinations: Mopti, Timbuktu, Gao, Bourem, Niafounke, Goundam, Ansongo and Menaka. In December five destinations were served and UNHAS services were used by 96 organizations, a total of 984 passengers and 3,943 kg of freight were transported.