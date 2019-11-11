WFP Mali Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

5,795 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$39.6 m six months (October 2019 - Mars 2020) net funding requirements

728,321 people assisted in August 2019.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness (IR-PREP)

• In August, over 508,000 people received unconditional assistance, including close to 170,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs). The majority of those assisted were in the central region of Mopti, where nearly 60 percent of all emergency needs are located. New population displacements continue to be reported and are at risk of escalating in the coming months. In August, distributions included a contribution of 4,050 mt from the Government of Mali’s strategic stock to supplement WFP’s deficit caused by a reduction in resources.

• WFP is establishing priorities related to protection and accountability to affected population which will include increased understanding of protection risks, internal capacity strengthening, and enhanced efficiency of the complaint and feedback mechanisms.

• Considering the rapidly deteriorating food security situation, an IRPrep has been granted to the Mali country office within the framework of preparedness in the Liptako-Gourma region.

Resilience building

• A support mission by WFP’s Regional Bureau was undertaken in August to help the country office finalize fortification related activities to address micronutrient deficiencies in Mali.

• In August, 82,500 persons participated in food assistance for assets (FFA) activities (asset creation and capacity strengthening).

• A workshop on market-oriented agricultural advisory supporting the NGO AMASSA Afrique Verte in Tombouctou was organized in August.

The objective of the workshop was to share experiences and skills and facilitate smallholder market access through increased volumes and value of sales.

• Preparations are ongoing for the school feeding programme for the coming school year starting in October. A new financial mechanism for cash-based transfers is being developed with the different national structures. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are being prepared with the relevant government ministries.

Policy coherence, capacity development and partnerships

• An ARC Replica regional meeting was organized with Mali, Burkina, and Mauritania to allow these three countries which subscribed to drought insurance to simulate the implementation of the operational plan in case of pay-out.

• The work on the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework continued. Result matrixes were finalised.

WFP ensured alignment of its CSP and begun informal consultations with relevant stakeholders.