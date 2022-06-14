WFP Mali Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

3,350 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 83.9 m six-month (May-October 2022) net funding requirements

287,895 people assisted in April

Operational Updates

• Food assistance to crisis-affected people: In April, under Activity 1, as part of its response to the pastoral pre-lean season (March-May), WFP distributed USD 2.8 million to crisis-affected people, including 120,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 250,000 vulnerable resident households through e-vouchers and mobile money, to complement the Government’s distributions. The assistance was transferred using WFP’s beneficiary and transfer management platform (SCOPE).

• Support to vulnerable households and smallholder farmers: In April 2022, WFP assisted 208,056 beneficiaries from 198 villages in Koulikoro, Segou, Mopti, Timbuktu, Gao and Menaka, distributing USD 1.1 million in cash transfers as part of the integrated resilience package. The beneficiaries participated in asset-creation activities such as drilling wells, building water pumps, road rehabilitation, and building dams, fishponds, and stone barriers.

• In April 2022, WFP launched the construction of 20 solarpumped boreholes equipped with irrigation devices. They will be installed in market gardening areas to benefit 25,218 people, including 10,000 women, in Koulikoro, Ségou, Mopti, Timbuktu, Gao and Menaka regions.

• School feeding: Under activity 3, WFP assisted 114,399 schoolchildren, including 55,381 girls, who received daily hot meals in 531 schools in Mali’s central, northern, and southern regions. Directly injecting cash into the local economy, WFP transferred an additional USD 269,900 to schools, enabling them to procure locally produced food for their school canteens.

• Nutrition: In April 2022, WFP provided 3,351 metric tons of specialised nutritious foods to 8,061 children, of whom 3,340 children are aged 6-23 months, as part of its prevention of chronic malnutrition programme. The treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) activities reached 4,721 children aged 6-59 months and 2,149 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in Mali's northern, central, and southern regions. WFP distributed USD 28,427 to 3,977 PLW as part of its prevention of chronic malnutrition programme in Menaka, Tombouctou, Gao, Mopti, Ségou, Koulikoro, Kayes, and Kidal.

• Assistance to caretakers: WFP transferred USD 16,856 to cover the food and nutritional needs of over 810 caretakers of children with acute malnutrition who are treated in the intensive nutritional recovery units in Gao, Menaka, Tombouctou, Mopti, Ségou, Koulikoro, Kayes, Sikasso, and Kidal regions. Thanks to this support, cases of treatment drop-out continue to fall as caretakers of children on treatment have access to three meals a day.