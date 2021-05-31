WFP Mali Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

150 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 87.4 six months (May-October 2021) net funding requirements

538,592 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP’s emergency food assistance through cash-based transfers for April and May 2021 is ongoing, targeting 287,000 internally displaced persons and their host families in northern and central regions of Mali.

• In preparation for the pastoral lean season assistance planned in June 2021, WFP has trained partners on operational organisation of cash-based transfers (CBT). Registration of beneficiaries is ongoing in the field with government technical services, non-governmental organization partners and representatives of local communities.

• In Kayes region, in April, WFP began distributions of SIM cards to beneficiaries for the provision of cash transfers through mobile money. The CBT operation is due to begin in early June 2021, targeting 41,000 men, women and children hardest hit by the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19.

• Overall in Mali, WFP’s school feeding programme targets 114,000 schoolchildren in 656 schools in areas hardest hit by food and nutrition insecurity. On 26 April, WFP and UNICEF facilitated a field visit in Kodian (Koulikoro region) for the European Union’s Ambassador in Mali. Activities visited included school meals, school gardens and a fish farming pool. During the visit, students’ parents and local authorities expressed satisfaction for the school meals programme and requested its expansion to additional schools in the area.