WFP Mali Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

184 mt of food assistance distributed

US $ 4.3 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 29.8 m six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements.

379,288 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• Non-state armed group activities and inter-communal clashes continue to result in forced displacement and a challenging operational context in the Mopti region, central Mali. The recent kidnapping of five NGO staff in the Mopti region resulted in the suspension of activities by one of WFP’s main cooperating partners. This directly affects WFP’s ability to reach 25,000 vulnerable persons with emergency assistance during a critical period of the year. Discussions are ongoing to identify alternative solutions to deliver assistance.

Food assistance for asset (FFA) creation

• WFP and the ministry of agriculture have begun updating maps to be used to support preparation of the national resilience strategy and priorities.

• WFP provided motor pumps to communities implementing FFA-supported projects in Timbuktu and Gao regions. This will allow the irrigation of over 160 ha of land.

Smallholder Agriculture Market & Value Chain Support (SAMS)

• A joint WFP-FAO-UNHCR mission was carried out in the regions of Ségou and Mopti to review progress of activities funded by the UN Peace Building Fund. The aim of this package of activities is to restore traditional conflict mediation mechanisms, in order to build greater social cohesion and mitigate inter and intracommunity conflicts.

Nutrition

• WFP planned treatment activities for 28,950 children aged 6-59 months pregnant and lactating women affected by MAM, however, disruptions in the availability of food items prevented WFP from assisting all the targeted beneficiaries.

School Feeding

• In the first trimester of 2019, 126,000 schoolchildren were reached through the school feeding programme. The number of children WFP was able to assist was limited due to the ongoing teacher strike, which has led to the closure of some – but not all - schools. Insecurity continues to disrupt primary education with over 860 schools currently closed across Mali, impeding access to education for over 250,000 children.

• WFP provided technical assistance to the National Centre of School Canteens (CNCS), aimed at finalising the legal policy framework of the national school feeding programme, and increasing the degree of nutritional sensitivity and shock-responsiveness.

Strategic Partnerships and Planning

• A United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) workshop included a review of the Common Country Assessment (CCA) and a Theory of Change exercise.

• A workshop was held to present and build on the results and recommendations from an assessment of the 2018 emergency response. The final report of this exercise carried out by the international think-tank Urgence, Rehabilitation,

Développement (URD), will be available in the coming months.

UNHAS

• WFP Mali manages the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) on behalf of the humanitarian community. In April, six destinations were served and UNHAS services were used by 97 organizations, a total of 1,011 passengers and 2,247 kg of freight were transported.