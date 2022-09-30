West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 - 26 September 2022)

DR CONGO

END OF EBOLA OUTBREAK IN NORTH-KIVU

On 27 September, the DRC Minister of Public Health declared the end of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in Beni, North Kivu province. The epidemic, which is linked to the 2018-2020 outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces with nearly 2,300 fatalities, lasted for a month and 12 days. It also killed six people in Butembo last year. Cross-border surveillance has been strengthened with a preparedness plan in North Kivu and Ituri provinces to rapidly detect and respond to any flare-ups. The DRC has recorded 15 Ebola outbreaks since 1976, seven of which have occurred since 2018, with the 2018-2020 outbreak in the east being the largest, and the world's second largest, with nearly 3,500 cases.

NIGERIA

WORST FLOODS IN TEN YEARS KILL OVER 300 PEOPLE

The worst floods in 10 years killed over 300 people in Nigeria. According to the National Emergency Management Agency, floods affected half a million people in 27 of the country's 36 states and the capital city, including 100,000 forced to flee and over 500 injured. While flooding occurs yearly in Nigeria, resulting from weak infrastructure, unprecedented rainfall, and water overflowing from nearby rivers and from the Lagdo dam exacerbated the situation. Thousands of hectares of crops were also destroyed, increasingly worsening the food security situation. Conflict in its northeast region has displaced over two million people and left 8.7 million food-insecure in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

NIGER

MEASLES KILL 10, AFFECT OVER 5,400 PEOPLE IN THE SOUTH

Health authorities in the southern Zinder region have reported ten deaths due to measles, and 5,455 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the year. This cumulative number of cases is higher than the number recorded during the same period last year (1,135 cases as of September 2021).

The disease mostly affected children under five. National health authorities and humanitarian organizations are providing healthcare services and conducting measles vaccination campaigns to address the spread of the disease.

MALI

FLOODING DISPLACES PEOPLE IN MOPTI AND SEGOU REGIONS

On 23 September, flooding in Syn village,

Mopti region, destroyed over 400 houses and displaced over 3,000 people. Moreover, on 25 September, flooding in Soala village, also in Mopti region, affected about 4,350 people.

And in Touara village, Segou region, floods significantly affected inhabitants. Affected people in these villages critically need aid in food, shelter, nutrition, etc. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide assistance.