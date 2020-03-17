West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10 – 16 March 2020)

COVID-19

RISING CASES IN SENEGAL, NEW COUNTRIES AFFECTED

As of 16 March, there are a total of 27 confirmed cases in Senegal with local transmission and several imported cases. On 14 March, the President announced a series of measures to deal with the spread of the new coronavirus including a 30-day ban on public gatherings and the suspension of classes until 6 April. New cases were confirmed in Mauritania, Republic of Congo,

Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Central African Republic and Liberia. Travel restrictions, limitations on public gatherings and school closures are part of measures taken across affected countries. At least 30 African countries have so far been affected by the virus, with 15 in West and Central Africa.

NIGER

15 CIVILIANS KILLED BY ARMED MEN

During the night of 12-13 March, members of a non-state armed group (NSAG) killed six civilians in Kangouri and one in Assaga, commune of Gueskerou, in eastern Diffa region. The day before, elements of an NSAG killed a man and burnt down several houses, after having ransacked almost all the shops in the village of Garin Dogo in Gueskerou.

Another incursion on the same night, by an NSAG into the villages of Djougoulou, Boula Massai and Boula Fougouri in Gueskerou, reportedly left seven people dead. Since 2019, the region has been experiencing overnight killings and kidnappings followed by ransom demands, affecting civilians.

MALI

MORE THAN 11,000 NEWLY DISPLACED IN MOPTI

From 7 to 9 March, more than 11,000 newly displaced people were registered in Mopti, central Mali. They fled attacks or threats of attacks in several villages in the region.

Humanitarian actors are planning to conduct rapid needs assessments in the affected areas. Some 87,600 internally displaced people (IDPs) were registered in the region as of March. Nationwide, the number of IDPs was estimated at 207,000 as of 31 December 2019.

NIGERIA

144 LASSA FEVER DEATHS IN THREE MONTHS

On 11 March, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed that the death toll from the Lassa Fever outbreak which started in January has reached 144, including 12 fatalities reported in the last week alone. At least 855 cases have been confirmed across the country since the beginning of the outbreak with 74% of the cases in the southwestern states of Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi. The immediate response of humanitarian partners helped to stem the spread in northeastern Borno state where an outbreak was declared on 23 January following one death and five suspected cases. Partners including WHO and UNICEF are supporting the national emergency operations centre established in January to coordinate the response. The current case fatality rate of 16.8 per cent is among the worst in recent years, with the outbreak expected to peak around May and November.