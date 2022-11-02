Mali + 10 more

West Africa Seasonal Monitor: November 2, 2022

Average-to-above average rainfall resulted in favorable agroclimatoligical conditions for crops

KEY MESSAGES

  • Generally, the 2022 seasonal rainfall has been average to above-average and/or well-distributed in time throughout the region, providing adequate moisture conditions for crop growth and development.
  • The 2022 end of season has been normal to slightly late in the Sahelian zone, except in the western portion, where it continues to rain in late October.
  • The September-November minor season rainfall in the bimodal zone has been mostly below-average, particularly in southeastern Nigeria and southern Cameroon. However, moisture conditions are still adequate for crops given the large amount of rainfall normally received in the area.
  • Floods have been observed in almost all river basins of the region.

