West Africa Seasonal Monitor: November 2, 2022

Average-to-above average rainfall resulted in favorable agroclimatoligical conditions for crops
KEY MESSAGES
- Generally, the 2022 seasonal rainfall has been average to above-average and/or well-distributed in time throughout the region, providing adequate moisture conditions for crop growth and development.
- The 2022 end of season has been normal to slightly late in the Sahelian zone, except in the western portion, where it continues to rain in late October.
- The September-November minor season rainfall in the bimodal zone has been mostly below-average, particularly in southeastern Nigeria and southern Cameroon. However, moisture conditions are still adequate for crops given the large amount of rainfall normally received in the area.
- Floods have been observed in almost all river basins of the region.