26 Jun 2018

West Africa Seasonal Monitor, June 26, 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (435.21 KB)

A significant advancement of the ITF positively affected the agropastoral areas of Mali, Niger and Chad

KEY MESSAGES

• The ITF (Intertropical Front) made a significant advancement in comparison with its late May position, which resulted in mostly above average rainfall conditions over the pastoral areas of Mali, Niger and Chad and a significant improvement of agrometeorological conditions over, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, western Mali and southern Senegal (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

• Continued average to above average seasonal rainfall with good space and time distribution before and during the first two dekads of June were positive for long season crops (March to July) in the bi-modal zone.

UPDATE ON SEASONAL PROGRESS

• The ITF’s northward migration continues; it made a significant advancement particularly in its eastern portion over Niger and Chad where it is positioned between 16.5 and 17.0 degrees of latitude north. It is now north of its climatological position (Figure 3) except for a small portion between 0 and 10 degrees of longitude west where it is slightly (less than half a degree) behind.

• Rainfall amounts during the first two dekads of June were mostly average to above average over the whole region resulting in the improvement of agrometeorological conditions of the western part of the region (Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone) and continued favorable conditions for crops and pastures for the rest of the region.

• Rainfall analysis indicates continued adequate and favorable moisture conditions for planted crops in the region with the exception of Senegal and Mauritania where the season is yet to start. The end of the main season (March-July) in the bimodalzone will be next month and conditions are expected to be favorable until then.

• According to the short and medium term forecasts from NOAA/CPC, rainfall is expected to continue expanding northward normally to cover Senegal on the western side and the southern part of the Saharan zone over Mali, Niger and Chad. No dry spell of any significance is expected within the next two weeks.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.