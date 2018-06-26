West Africa Seasonal Monitor, June 26, 2018

A significant advancement of the ITF positively affected the agropastoral areas of Mali, Niger and Chad

KEY MESSAGES

• The ITF (Intertropical Front) made a significant advancement in comparison with its late May position, which resulted in mostly above average rainfall conditions over the pastoral areas of Mali, Niger and Chad and a significant improvement of agrometeorological conditions over, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, western Mali and southern Senegal (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

• Continued average to above average seasonal rainfall with good space and time distribution before and during the first two dekads of June were positive for long season crops (March to July) in the bi-modal zone.

UPDATE ON SEASONAL PROGRESS

• The ITF’s northward migration continues; it made a significant advancement particularly in its eastern portion over Niger and Chad where it is positioned between 16.5 and 17.0 degrees of latitude north. It is now north of its climatological position (Figure 3) except for a small portion between 0 and 10 degrees of longitude west where it is slightly (less than half a degree) behind.

• Rainfall amounts during the first two dekads of June were mostly average to above average over the whole region resulting in the improvement of agrometeorological conditions of the western part of the region (Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone) and continued favorable conditions for crops and pastures for the rest of the region.

• Rainfall analysis indicates continued adequate and favorable moisture conditions for planted crops in the region with the exception of Senegal and Mauritania where the season is yet to start. The end of the main season (March-July) in the bimodalzone will be next month and conditions are expected to be favorable until then.

• According to the short and medium term forecasts from NOAA/CPC, rainfall is expected to continue expanding northward normally to cover Senegal on the western side and the southern part of the Saharan zone over Mali, Niger and Chad. No dry spell of any significance is expected within the next two weeks.