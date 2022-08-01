West Africa Seasonal Monitor: July 22, 2022

KEY MESSAGES

The Intertropical Front (ITF) continues its northward ascent. It is now between 16.5 and 19.2 degrees of latitude and north of its climatological position over most of the region.

• Rainfall resumed in many Sahelian areas that have experienced moderate to severe rainfall deficits and/or delayed planting/sowing early in the season. The timely resumption of rainfall will allow for replanted crops to close their cycle by the end of the season and no negative impact of early season deficits are anticipated on crop performance.

• Moisture conditions continue to be favorable for crop growth and development in July over the Sudanian-Guinean zone.

• The maize harvest is in progress in the bimodal zone. Considering the favorable agroclimatological conditions that have prevailed during the last three months, rainfall has been sufficient to support the normal development of main season crops.

• Given the favorable medium-term forecast, sowing/planting is expected to expand northward into the northern part of the Sahelian zone as usual at the exception of northern Senegal/southwestern Mauritania where significantly long dry spells are expected.