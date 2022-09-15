Mali + 4 more

West Africa Seasonal Monitor: August 31, 2022

The season is progressing well with mostly average to above average and well distributed rainfall

KEY MESSAGES

  • The Intertropical Front (ITF) has been around its northernmost position for the last couple of dekads, but north of its climatological position over most of the region.

  • The well distributed and mostly above average July and August rainfall met crop requirements over the whole region and particularly the Sahelian zone.

  • The maize harvest continued through early August in the bimodal zone and there are signs indicating an average to above average major season harvest.

  • The favorable sub-seasonal and seasonal and a delayed end of season forecasts, all indicate that the rest of the season will be favorable for crops.

