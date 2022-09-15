West Africa Seasonal Monitor: August 31, 2022

The season is progressing well with mostly average to above average and well distributed rainfall

KEY MESSAGES

The Intertropical Front (ITF) has been around its northernmost position for the last couple of dekads, but north of its climatological position over most of the region.

The well distributed and mostly above average July and August rainfall met crop requirements over the whole region and particularly the Sahelian zone.

The maize harvest continued through early August in the bimodal zone and there are signs indicating an average to above average major season harvest.