West Africa Seasonal Monitor 2022 Season – Dekadal Update

Key Highlights

• During the first two dekads of June seasonal rainfall moved further northwards of West Africa Region reaching the Sahel. The heaviest rainfall totals were recorded in southern areas over southern Chad, CAR, Nigeria, Benin, Togo,

Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Guinea and western Mali. In the southern Sahel moderate seasonal rainfall (up to 50 mm and above) was recorded over southern Senegal, central Mali, Burkina Faso, southern Niger and central Chad while areas further north received little to no rains.

• Since the second dekad of June monsoon conditions are favourable for seasonal rainfall, leading normal to above normal rains in the western parts of the region (Senegal, Mali, Guinea, as well as north-eastern Burkina Faso, western Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, southern Chad and CAR).

• According to the short range forecast favorable conditions are expected in the western parts of the region with well above average conditions in Senegal, Mauritania, western Niger while the rest of the Sahel will be likely experience below average seasonal rainfall in late June and early July.

• According to the PRESASS seasonal forecast updated in May 2022, average to above average seasonal rainfall is expected in most of the Sahelian Belt (from Senegal through to Chad), including Cabo Verde. Average to below average rainfall is expected in south-eastern Nigeria and south-western Cameroon. The seasonal forecast also suggests that the start of the season will be early to normal, with shorter than normal dry spells during the first half of the rainy season across the Sahelo-Sudanian zone.