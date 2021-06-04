West Africa Seasonal Monitor (2021 Season) - May 10 - 20 2021

Highlights

• At mid - May, seasonal rainfall remain located over southmost regions of west Africa and drier than average conditions dominate. Light to moderate rainfall was observed in most of the region while Sierra Leone, Liberia, Southern Guinea, South-eastern costal of Nigeria, Southern Cameroon and South – eastern CAR experienced the highest rainfall in the region. South- eastern and Central Nigeria, southern Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin experienced very little rainfall and continue to experience abnormal dryness.

• The early season (mid- May) drier than average conditions still continue to dominate in west Africa region. Rainfall deficits was recorded in the Gulf Guinea (Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin). Most of Nigeria and Southern Sahel over Chad Sahelian Belt, Southern Niger, northern Burkina Faso, Western Mali, Western Guinea and South-eastern Senegal are also affected by drier than average conditions. Vegetation condition is being affected by this early season dryness leading lower-than-average vegetation cover across central Nigeria, parts of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Northern Cote d’Ivoire and Southern Burkina Faso.

• According to short-term forecasts, in the first dekad of June, rainfall improvement will likely be observed across the region with average to above average seasonal rainfall except Niger, Norther Mali, Central Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso which are likely to be below average. If the forecasts are verified, rainfall deficit alleviation and the onset of more favourable conditions for the early stages of the growing season will be observed in some areas while other areas may remain drier than average.

• According to the PRESASS 2021 seasonal forecast, average to above average rainfall is expected over the Sahelian and Sudanian belt for June - August and July - September while below average cumulative rainfall for the entire season will likely be observed over coastal areas of Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, northern Sierra Leone, eastern Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Cameroon. These conditions are associated with an early to normal onset of rains and long to medium dry spells over most of the Sahel.