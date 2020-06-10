West Africa Seasonal Monitor (20 - 31 May)

Highlights

• In late May, apart from wetter than average conditions in western Mali and from southern Ghana to Nigeria, most of the region faced drier than average conditions. Over the past two months, drier than average conditions have predominated across most of West Africa. This islinked to a delay in the northwards progress of the rains.

• Vegetation condition is being affected by this early season dryness leading poor vegetation cover across a broad area from SE Senegal across Burkina Faso, Nigeria, over Northern Ghana, Benin and Togo. Water availability remainslow for Senegal, NW Mauritania and sahelian areas of Chad.

• Short-term forecasts indicate that rainfall improvement are likely in mid June across western Sahel, namely parts of Senegal, southern Mali and Burkina Faso as well as Nigeria and parts of southern Niger. This may alleviate the impacts of the early season dryness on agricultural activities.

• According PRESASS seasonal forecasts, above average rainfall is expected over the Sahelian and Sudanian belt from Chad to the Atlantic coast while below-average rainfall will likely be observed over Liberia and Sierra Leone during July-August-September. These conditions should lead to early to normal seasonal rainfall onset and shorterto normal dry spell length in the central and eastern parts of the Sahel.

• However, ECMWF forecasts (for June–August 2020) point to below-average rainfall in the western areas of the Sahel, Mauritania, Senegal, western Mali and along the Gulf of Guinea and Cameroon. Below-average rainfall is also expected in Central and south eastern Cameroun, and over most parts of CAR. Elsewhere conditions are mostly near average (Burkina, Niger and Chad). The two sets of forecasts are not particularly consistent at the moment, with ECMWF being morepessimistic.