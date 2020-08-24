West Africa Seasonal Monitor (01-10 August 2020)

Highlights

• In early August, the rainfall season pattern in west Africa is average to above average. The Sahel have most benefited more favourable conditions since late July. As a result, the early season dryness has been sharply absorbed. Rainfall excess and the continued favourable conditions has led to high Niger river levels and caused flooding across the Niger River basin of Mali, Niger, and Nigeria. Meanwhile, across Mano river countries over western Guinea, Sierra Leone,

Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire, rainfall remain low and deficits persist.

• As a results of rainfall improvement since late July, the continued effect on the vegetation dynamic is noticeable.

Remarkable vegetation recovery was observed in a wide areas over the whole Sahel. Much better and very good vegetation condition are observed over Senegal, Southern Mauritania, Central Mali, in the Lake Chad Basin, in the Sahel Chad. Availability of water resources remain satisfactory throughout the West African region.

• Short-term forecasts in one month rainfall analysis to late August describes the same configuration as the previous dekad - characterized by two distinct opposite regions : drier than average conditions will spread across the half coastal southern and western of West Africa while opposite region across the Sahel from central Mali , NE Burkina across Niger into Chad will likely be completely wet– If the forecasts are realized, early deficit will be sharply alleviated in most of Sahel except the westmost areas and can upswing the ongoing unfavourable conditions in gulf Guineas and mano rivers countries.

• According PRESASS seasonal forecasts update in July, above average rainfall is expected in Sahelian countries for the period July-August-September while rainfall amounts will be concentrated in the mid - season between mid-July and August. It emerges, the dry spells should be longer to normal over most Sudan-Sahelian belt in the second half of the season, including the heading, flowering and the crops ripening phases with strong probabilities of late to normal end of season in agricultural areas of Sahelian countries except far northern Senegal, western Mali and the agricultural areas of Mauritania.

• However, ECMWF forecasts (for August–October 2020) point to below-average rainfall in the Sahel region over Northern and eastern Senegal, Gambia, Mali, Burkina, Niger and half northern Chad. In the southern regions conditions will likely be average to mostly near average except most of Cameroun, Sierra Leone, Liberia and pockets over Central Nigeria, Northern Ghana and north-western Cote d’Ivoire where Below-average rainfall is expected. The two sets of forecasts are not particularly consistent at the moment, with ECMWF being more pessimistic.