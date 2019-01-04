West Africa: 4Mi Visualization Mali / Niger 2018

This visualization aims at presenting data collected by the 4Mi in 2018, on the reasons of departure, protection incidents and assistance along the migratory routes in West Africa. This qualitative data should not be considered as representative of mixed migration flows in the region.

Profiles

Between January and September 2018, 4Mi interviewed 2,255 refugees and migrants in Mali and Niger. 1,497 people were interviewed in Mali, in the cities of Gao, Mopti and Timbuktu and 758 people in Niger, in the cities of Niamey and Agadez. Among the respondents, 727 were women and 1,528 were men. The average age of respondents was 28 years old.

Respondents came from 22 countries in West and Central Africa, mostly from Guinea (23%), Côte d’Ivoire (13%), Burkina Faso (13%) and Senegal (10%).