West Africa 4Mi Update - April 2019

Overview

In April 2019, the Mixed Migration Monitoring Mechanism Initiative (4Mi) conducted 534 in-depth interviews with refugees and migrants in West Africa. 168 people were interviewed in Burkina Faso (in Bobo Dioulasso, Dori and Kantchari), 191 in Mali (in Ber, Gao, Kayes, Mopti and Timbuktu), and 175 in Niger (in Agadez, Diffa, Niamey and Tillabery).

Profiles

31% of respondents (167) were women vs. 69% (367) men. The average age of respondents was 29 years. The main countries of origin are Burkina Faso (14%), Guinea (12%), Nigeria (10%), Mali (8%), and Niger (8%). As is consistently the case, the majority of respondents (93%) cite economic reasons as their main motivation for departure, followed by personal and family reasons (32%) and violence and general insecurity (15%). Gender disaggregated data reveals several of the same differences as in previous monthly updates: women cite economic reasons less often (women: 88% and men: 95%) and personal and family reasons more often (women: 45% and men: 26%) as reason for departure than men.