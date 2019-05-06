Welcoming Accord between Mali Government, Opposition Parties, Secretary-General Urges All Stakeholders to Implement 2015 Political Agreement in Full

SG/SM/19565-PKO/782

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of a political agreement between the Government and the opposition parties on 2 May in Bamako, which was followed yesterday by the formation of an inclusive cabinet.

The Secretary-General commends the leadership of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta for the successful conclusion of the consultations that produced the political agreement and a renewed commitment to implement the 2015 Peace Agreement. He also welcomes the constructive contribution of opposition parties in this regard.

The Secretary-General urges all Malian stakeholders, including signatory parties to the 2015 Peace Agreement, to redouble their efforts to address the challenges facing their country through the full implementation of the Agreement, including the completion of the constitutional review process.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to continue to support the people and the Government of Mali in their quest for peace and stability.

For information media. Not an official record.