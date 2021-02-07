Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in West Africa

Our Strategic Imperatives

The WASH programmatic focus is around four prioritized intervention areas.

Water Supply

In our clean water work, we strive to provide access to clean water as close as possible to households – with a maximum of 30 minutes round trip. We build water points in partnership with communities, and we work to ensure that local communities manage the water points through water committees while providing environmentally sustainable solutions to water access.

Sanitation and Hygiene

As we partner with communities in WASH, we use a variety of approaches to address sanitation needs.

This includes construction of latrines to protect water sources against contamination, training communities on the importance of solid waste management, and the installation of hand-washing stations and formation of hygiene clubs in schools to prevent the spread of disease.

Governance and Finance

World Vision seeks to re-engineer community-based management approaches to strengthen regulatory oversight, representing one of the most important enablers for achieving progress under SDG 6 and ensuring long-term sustainability of our work. The approach embraces a “systems-based approach” to build sustainable and resilient WASH solutions linked to the capacities and local stakeholders and national governments as critical components of that system.

Water Security and Resilience

The sustained availability of water both in sufficient quantity and in adequate quality is fundamental to the successful expansion of safe drinking water services under SDG 6. Embracing strategies for the integrated water resources management enables the strengthening of downstream water supply systems while also improving the management of the finite upstream water resources on which those services depend. The approach requires looking “beyond the pipe” to the broader integrity of ecosystems and catchments accompanied by the mitigation of water pollution.

WASH in Fragile Contexts and Emergencies

During emergencies, water, sanitation and hygiene are critical first responses to save lives and help protect people from disease outbreaks and other risks. We listen to the affected people’s needs, then we respond by providing clean water and sanitation in the form of water pumps, toilets, bathing facilities, WASH kits and more – all designed in a culturally and contextually appropriate way. We also design and implement hygiene promotion activities to ensure children and their communities stay healthy.