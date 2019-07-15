USAID-supported activities in Sikasso region

PEACE DEMOCRACY AND GOVERNANCE

MALI SUB-NATIONAL GOVERNANCE PROJECT

The Mali Sub-National Governance Project (SNGP) works with national and sub-national government institutions, such as the Regional Council, the Regional Development Agency, the Communal Council, and Civil Society Organizations, to capitalize on renewed efforts to decentralize authority and resources in Mali. The project works to advance Mali’s regionalization process by increasing the ability of sub-national government entities to provide effective, responsive, and accountable service delivery to the citizens of Mali, particularly in the areas of health and education. Additionally, SNGP works to ensure that public funds intended for regional and local services are transferred and spent effectively and transparently.

MALI JUSTICE PROJECT

The Mali Justice Project (MJP) supports the formal and informal justice sectors and civil society to advance institutional reforms, increase access to justice, and reduce corruption, ultimately to enhance the delivery of justice services in Mali. This will improve the operational capacities of key justice sector institutions, the National Direction of Justice Administration and the courts, and increase the availability of information on legal services, citizen rights, and justice-related reforms so that citizens better understand their rights under the Malian legal system. The project will also provide targeted legal and advocacy services along key trade routes to reduce the level of corruption and negative economic and social impact on Malians.

EMPOWERING MALIANS THROUGH ELECTION, REFORM AND GOVERNANCE EFFORTS

The Empowering Malians through Election, Reform and Governance Efforts (EMERGE) aims to advance peace, reconciliation and more accountable governance through credible and inclusive national elections. The program supported voters, activists, observers and candidates to participate in the 2018 presidential elections, and continues to advocate for key electoral and political process reforms following the elections. Currently, this nationwide program focuses on political and electoral reforms with the Ministry of Territorial Administration as well as supports activities under the Gender Law to improve women’s leadership for increased political participation.

CIVIC ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM

Designed to foster greater inclusion of traditionally marginalized groups, the Civic Engagement Program (CEP) aims to reinforce youth and community based organization’s watchdog role to provide checks and balances over the State in order to improve public sector service delivery and budget allocation. Focused on the demand side of democratic governance, it is designed to complement USAID’s supply-side Sub-National Governance Project, but both projects will actively target improved outcomes across development sectors. By emphasizing citizen empowerment and inclusion, CEP reinforces unity through diversity as one citizenry.

INCLUSIVE EDUCATION OF DEAF AND BLIND CHILDREN INTO MAINSTREAM SCHOOLS

The Inclusive Education of Deaf and Blind Children into Mainstream Schools Project works to increase access to quality education for disabled children, especially deaf and blind children. In Sikasso, the project works with Parents and Teachers’ Association and the Associations of People with Disability. This project—implemented by Handicap International— tests adapted, innovative and efficient strategies to successfully enroll deaf and blind children into mainstream schools in the urban commune of Sikasso, and ensure school performance in reading and writing. Moreover, the project works with the Ministry of Education to ensure the Policy and Action Plan on Special Education is updated and effectively implemented.

THE SELECTIVE INTEGRATED READING ACTIVITY

The Selective Integrated Reading Activity (SIRA) aims to improve the reading skills of over 295,327 students in primary grades. SIRA project focuses on improving the reading skills of over nearly 295,327 students and 11,442 teachers in 5,691 schools. The project implements a range of activities including: training teachers in reading and writing instructional practices in mother tongue language (Bamanankan), the use of classroom-based assessments, and engaging parents, communities and private sector businesses to support early grade reading. In Sikasso, the project works in 1,100 schools with 7,072 students in grade 1 and 6,769 students in grade 2; giving a total of 13,841 students. SIRA trained 1100 school directors and 2,200 teachers. Also, the project distributed 27,682 reading materials for students and 2,200 for teachers.