USAID Mali Resilience Fact Sheet

Background/Risk

Mali faces recurrent shocks resulting from poverty, conflict, and climate change. Decreasing rainfall and increasing temperatures exacerbate existing vulnerabilities, especially in conflict-affected areas in the north and central regions.

Escalations in violence and conflict have increased internal displacement, disrupted markets, and led to widespread food insecurity.

USAID’s resilience strategy involves a collaborative, multisector approach that aims to support systems strengthening in these topical areas:

Climate and conflict early warning systems Local conventions for natural resource management Investments in health, nutrition, and governance

USAID’s Resilience Focus Zone (RFZ) includes accessible areas within the Mopti, Timbuktu, and Gao regions. Levels of humanitarian needs have increased in the RFZ in recent years due to shocks that directly impact food security, nutrition, and livelihoods. Insurgents and criminals continue to disrupt market function, reduce mobility, and limit access to land and basic services. According to climate projections, rainfall in the RFZ and throughout Mali will continue to become more intense, less predictable, and less frequent, leading to localized flooding and drought.

Rising temperatures will continue to impact agriculture and water availability, and in the near term, COVID-19 worsens these shocks by further disrupting market function and the flow of government resources.