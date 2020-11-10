Urban Mixed Migration Bamako Case Study, MMC Briefing Paper, November 2020

The largest concentration of foreigners in Mali is found in Bamako. It is also the main destination for internal rural to urban migration, and is an important location for expulsés and migrants de retour.

Bamako is an important city of transit, destination and return for refugees and migrants in West Africa. After a brief overview of the current mixed migration dynamics in the city and the national migration policy framework this case study seeks to explore mixed migration dynamics in Bamako from three complementary thematic lenses: 1) Bamako as a city of opportunities; 2) Bamako as city of risks and 3) Bamako during the COVID-19 pandemic.