United Nations Deputy-Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed advocates for the inclusion of women and youth for the success of the political transition and the development of Mali

Bamako, 14 November 2020 - The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, concluded today a two-day solidarity visit to Mali. Within the framework of a regional tour, she said her visit was aimed at recalling "the commitment of the United Nations to Mali, which faces the multiple challenges of political transition, peace and security and humanitarian crisis in the northern and central regions, further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic".

With the Malian authorities, Mrs. Mohammed urged for a swifter implementation of the Peace and reconciliation Agreement, as well as the return of basic social services and the resumption of economic activities in the northern regions. In the same spirit, she recalled the urgency of stabilizing and reconciling the Centre of the country, in order to reweave the social fabric in a region characterized by tensions among the different communities.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General finally reiterated the readiness of the United Nations family in Mali to accompany the country in the completion of the inclusive political transition within the set timeframe. In this regard, she stressed the need for increased participation of women and youth in the ongoing peaceful transition, but also in the peace and stabilization processes in the Northern and Central regions. In line with the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, Ms. Mohammed emphasized "that no peace process can be sustainable without the inclusion of women and youth in all the components and mechanisms leading to the common goal sought”. In this context, she confirmed "MINUSMA’s willingness to support the Government of Mali in achieving the objectives of peace and security, including the protection of civilians, which remains primarily the responsibility of the Government”.

At a time when socioeconomic activity is severely slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Amina J. Mohammed discussed with the Transition authorities the possibilities of supporting the government's socio-economic response and recovery plans to achieve the sustainable development goals. In this regard, she advocated for an innovative approach to diversify sources of financing. "It should be recalled that Mali is at a crucial and critical moment that requires the support of all partners, but above all, the efforts of Malians to repair the social fabric and invest in innovative ways to support sustainable development," she concluded.