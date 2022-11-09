UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No.6 (September 2022)

In September, the results of the national SMART (Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions) survey conducted in June and July 2022 in Mali were made available showing concerning 10.8 per cent of Global Acute Malnutrition and 2.1 per cent of Severe Acute Malnutrition. The overall acute malnutrition situation has increased slightly this year compared to last year, with the Gao region reporting critical levels of acute malnutrition (GAM above 15%), while a total of 6 regions, namely Kayes, Ségou, Mopti, Timbuktu, Taoudeni and Menaka, reported "alert" levels of acute malnutrition.