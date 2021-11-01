Mali
UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9, September 2021
Highlights:
Over 3 million children are affected by a worrying humanitarian situation in Mali due to the insecurity, inter-community violence, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, all in a context of climate change.
As of September 30, 15,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 548 deaths were reported in the country. During the reporting period, the Government, with UNICEF support, conducted the second round of the immunization campaign, allowing 145,413 people to be vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
In September, UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 421,663 people (396,414 for temporary access and 25,249 for sustainable access) in Bamako, Menaka, Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Sikasso regions. 12,647 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition. 6,473 vulnerable children (3,201 girls/ 3,272 boys) affected by the armed conflict benefited from psychosocial activities.