UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 for 30 September 2021

Highlights:

Over 3 million children are affected by a worrying humanitarian situation in Mali due to the insecurity, inter-community violence, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, all in a context of climate change.

As of September 30, 15,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 548 deaths were reported in the country. During the reporting period, the Government, with UNICEF support, conducted the second round of the immunization campaign, allowing 145,413 people to be vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.