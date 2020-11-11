UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9, 01 to 31 September 2020

Highlights

• On 21 September 2020, former Mali Defense Minister and retired ColonelMajor Bah N’Daou was appointed as the President of the 18-month transitional government; on 27 September 2020, he designated former Malian Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane as the Prime Minister of the transition

• 6,078 (3,460 girls and 2,618 boys) were reached with community based mental health and psychosocial support services.

• 125,478 people (64,44 children) including 34,170 people in September benefited from both temporary and permanent drinking water services in north and central regions.

• 235,928 under five children reached by the first round of the poliomyelitis immunization campaign from 27 to 30 September 2020 in Gao and Menaka regions.

• 12,273 children (of which 5,867 are girls) reached with access to formal and non-formal education in the Central (Segou Mopti) and Northern (Gao, Timbuktu) regions.

• 108,426 (including 10,448 in September) cases of severe malnutrition were treated.

Situation in Numbers

3,500,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali HNO revised August 2020)

6,800,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali HNO revised August 2020)

287,496 Internally displaced people (National Directorate of Social Development - DNDS. Matrix for Monitoring Displacement (DTM),30 July 2020)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 52 million to meet the humanitarian needs of children in Mali, to facilitate access to quality basic social services and protect children affected by the crisis. As of 30th September 2020, US$ 16,678,364 had been received in addition to the US$ 3,847,562 carry-forward for a total of US$ 20,525,926, representing 40 per cent of the Global Appeal. WASH, Health and Education remain the most underfunded sectors with respectively 12; 15 and 27 per cent of fund received. Based on the current situation in the country, the needs for these sectors remain high, necessitating an increase in funding to ensure vital interventions and to maintain previous investments. UNICEF also requires US$ 24.2 million to respond effectively and efficiently to the COVID-19 pandemic. While expressing its deep gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received (the Spanish Committee for UNICEF, the Norwegian Committee for UNICEF, the CERF, ECHO, The Global Humanitarian Funds, the Governments of the USA, of Germany, Spain, of the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), UNICEF calls for additional contributions to fill the current 60 per cent gap - without which it will not be able to provide an adequate response to vulnerable children in Mali whose needs are on the increase due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on basic services.