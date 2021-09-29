Mali
UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8, August 2021
Highlights:
The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Mali, with significant insecurity affecting the civilian population and resulting in the displacement of 386,454 people (of which 64 per cent are children).
UNICEF’s humanitarian appeal for Mali (USD 119,08 million) is 48 per cent funded leaving a significant gap of USD 61.5 million or (52% of the appeal), particularly in the WASH (66%), Social Inclusion 60%), Child Protection (59%) and Nutrition (52%) sectors.
14,889 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Mali by end of August 2021, including 539 deaths since the pandemic hit Mali in March 2020. The case fatality rate is 3.62% and the cure rate is 94.87%.
UNICEF’s response from January to August 2021 in crises affected regions: 82,518 Children treated for severe acute malnutrition; Short term emergency distribution of household water treatment, hygiene kits and sustainable water supply services were provided to 411,757 people; 6,651 vulnerable children (3,210 girls/ 3,441 boys) affected by the armed conflict benefited from mental health and psychosocial support activities; 5,711 school children (2,919 girls), received individual schools’ kits.