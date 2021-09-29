UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8, August 2021

Highlights:

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Mali, with significant insecurity affecting the civilian population and resulting in the displacement of 386,454 people (of which 64 per cent are children).

UNICEF’s humanitarian appeal for Mali (USD 119,08 million) is 48 per cent funded leaving a significant gap of USD 61.5 million or (52% of the appeal), particularly in the WASH (66%), Social Inclusion 60%), Child Protection (59%) and Nutrition (52%) sectors.

14,889 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Mali by end of August 2021, including 539 deaths since the pandemic hit Mali in March 2020. The case fatality rate is 3.62% and the cure rate is 94.87%.