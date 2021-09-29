Mali

UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8, August 2021

Highlights:

  • The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Mali, with significant insecurity affecting the civilian population and resulting in the displacement of 386,454 people (of which 64 per cent are children).

  • UNICEF’s humanitarian appeal for Mali (USD 119,08 million) is 48 per cent funded leaving a significant gap of USD 61.5 million or (52% of the appeal), particularly in the WASH (66%), Social Inclusion 60%), Child Protection (59%) and Nutrition (52%) sectors.

  • 14,889 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Mali by end of August 2021, including 539 deaths since the pandemic hit Mali in March 2020. The case fatality rate is 3.62% and the cure rate is 94.87%.

  • UNICEF’s response from January to August 2021 in crises affected regions: 82,518 Children treated for severe acute malnutrition; Short term emergency distribution of household water treatment, hygiene kits and sustainable water supply services were provided to 411,757 people; 6,651 vulnerable children (3,210 girls/ 3,441 boys) affected by the armed conflict benefited from mental health and psychosocial support activities; 5,711 school children (2,919 girls), received individual schools’ kits.

