UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8, 01 to 31 August 2020

Highlights

• A military coup d'etat on August 18, 2020 resulted in the removal of the President and the Government as well as the introduction of political and financial sanctions by the regional organization ECOWAS.

• 96,629 (including 23,720 in August) cases of severe malnutrition were treated and 892,846 under 5 five children screened during the seasonal malaria prevention integrated mass campaign.

• 3,803 children affected by humanitarian crises, in particular due to conflict, were reached with community based psychosocial support in Bamako district, Gao, Kidal, Ménaka, Mopti and Timbuktu regions.

• UNICEF provided 15,218 Households (91,308 people) with short term emergency water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services as of August 31, 2020 in Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.

• Outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2) in the northern region of Mali with 2 confirmed cases in Menaka region

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 52 million to meet the humanitarian needs of childen in Mali, to facilitate access to quality basic social services and protect children affected by the crisis. As of 31st August, 2020, US$ 16,678,364 had been received in addition to the US$ 3,847,562 carry-forward for a total of US$ 20,525,926, representing 40 per cent of the Global Appeal. WASH, Health and Education remain the most underfunded sectors with respectively 12; 15 and 27 per cent of fund received. Based on the current situation in the country, the needs for these sectors remain high, necessitating an increase in funding to ensure vital interventions and to maintain previous investments. UNICEF also requires US$ 24.2 million to respond effectively and efficiently to the COVID-19 pandemic. While expressing its deep gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received (the Spanish Committee for UNICEF, the CERF, ECHO, The Gobal Humanitarian Funds, the governments of the USA, of Spain, of the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), UNICEF calls for additional contributions to fill the current 60 per cent gap - without which it will not be able to provide an adequate response to vulnerable children in Mali whose needs are on the increase due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on basic services.