UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7, July 2021

Highlights

In July, UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 224,851 people (206,976 for temporary access and 17,875 for sustainable access) in Bamako, Menaka, Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu and Sikasso regions.

During the reporting period, UNICEF and implementing partners supported 61,399 children (including 29,660 girls) to access to quality formal and non-formal education in a safe and protective learning environment. In the context of COVID-19, UNICEF continued to support schools in the implementation of preventive measures.

UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health in the fight against measles, allowing a total of 7,775 children aged from 6 to 59 months vaccinated in July

Communication and community engagement activities have been implemented in order to support the Government in its campaigns for COVID-19 vaccination, and to prevent a resurgence of the Ebola Virus Disease, reaching around 135,000 people.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As of July 31, 2021, based on the Government COVID-19 SitRep N°165, Mali has recorded a cumulative total of 14,587 cases including, 533 deaths, 19,948 recoveries and 138 active cases. Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Malian authorities set as their focus protecting the most exposed and vulnerable people. However, as of July 2021, the immunization uptake is lower than anticipated as there are major challenges for the securing enough doses covering all needs and organising logistics relating to transportation and storage.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Mali is showing no sign of improvement.

Between January and June 2021, 3,580 violations were recorded through the Protection Cluster's protection monitoring system, an increase of 58% compared to the previous six months. A very sharp increase in violations was observed during the last quarter, which was mainly characterised by population movements recorded in the centre of the country, with all their consequences in terms of protection. 42 village attacks and 22 threats of village attacks have been reported since the beginning of the year. These attacks are often accompanied by looting, theft of livestock, destruction or arson of huts and granaries. These have steadily increased each month since January 2021. Inter-communal clashes have intensified in the centre, despite several local peace agreements concluded earlier this year. A high number of village attacks are anticipated with the onset of the rainy season (July) in the centre, as non- state armed groups seek to consolidate their presence in strategic locations. The spread of the conflict to the south of the country remains a concern. Numerous security incidents have taken place in recent months in the Sikasso region, leading to a deterioration in the protection situation.

A major concern of the humanitarian community is the increasing constraints on humanitarian access, especially in areas where there is already a shortage and sometimes a complete absence of basic social services and infrastructure. In addition to logistical access constraints (linked to landlocked areas and the winter rainy season making roads/access routes impassable), access is particularly limited in areas affected by hostilities between armed groups or military operations, as well as widespread insecurity linked to the risk of robberies and criminality which has increased drastically in the centre and north in recent months. In the context of inter- and intra-community conflicts, local communities often face deliberate restrictions on movement by armed groups that prohibit and block their access to basic services or livelihoods.

The conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively affect the rights and well-being of children and increase their vulnerability and protection risks.