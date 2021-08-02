UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January - June 2021

Highlights

May 2021: Kicking out of the President and the civilian Prime Minister of the Transition by the vice-President who chairs the presidency of the Transition since then.

386,454 Internal Displaced people fleeing the insecurity especially in central and northern Mali -of which 63% are Children under 18 years.

Steady increase in the number of the non-functional schools due to the insecurity especially in the center and the northern Mali (from 1,344 in January to 1,595 in June; 478,000 children affected).

Launch of the covid-19 vaccination campaign in March 2021; 396,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine engaged through the COVAX facility.