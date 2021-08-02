Mali
UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January - June 2021
Attachments
Highlights
May 2021: Kicking out of the President and the civilian Prime Minister of the Transition by the vice-President who chairs the presidency of the Transition since then.
386,454 Internal Displaced people fleeing the insecurity especially in central and northern Mali -of which 63% are Children under 18 years.
Steady increase in the number of the non-functional schools due to the insecurity especially in the center and the northern Mali (from 1,344 in January to 1,595 in June; 478,000 children affected).
Launch of the covid-19 vaccination campaign in March 2021; 396,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine engaged through the COVAX facility.
UNICEF and partners assistance from January to June 2021: 23,521 vulnerable children (11,473 girls/12,048 boys) affected by the armed conflict benefited from psychosocial in the regions of Gao, Mopti, Kidal, Ménaka, Ségou, Timbuktu ; short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services provided to 215,346 people ;107,071 children (51,722 girls) accessed qualitative education in a protective learning environment; 57,186 children aged 6 -59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition.
Situation in Numbers
3,200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali February 2021)
5,900,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali HNO February 2021)
386,454 Internally displaced people (National Directorate of Social Development - DNDS.
Matrix for Monitoring Displacement (DTM), 31 May 2021)