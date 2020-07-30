UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January - June 2020

Highlights:

From January to June 2020, several deadly armed attacks were perpetrated in many villages in Mopti Region, causing dozens of casualties and wounded leading to further additional population displacement.

Increases in civil unrest into protest against the results of the April 2020 elections.

2,181 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in nine regions (out of 10) as well as in the district of Bamako as of 30 June 2020.

As of June, 62,585 children aged 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition in the 1,487 health facilities that provide treatment across the country, representing 38 per cent of the estimated annual burden.

1,261 schools are non-functional in central and northern Mali due to insecurity, which is compromising the right to education of 338,700 children.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 70,452 people (51,452 for temporary access and 19,000 for sustainable access) as at 31 May 2020 in Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.

26,744 vulnerable children (12,613 girls and 14,131 boys) in humanitarian situations in conflict affected regions benefitted from psychosocial and social support in child friendly spaces, recreational settings and other secure spaces.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 52 million to meet the humanitarian needs of childen in Mali, to facilitate access to quality basic social services and protect children affected by the crisis. As of June 2020, US$ 17,696,603 (34 per cent of the total appeal compared to 27 per cent at the same period last year) were available – including US$ 3.8 million carried over from funds received in 2020 . Education (six per cent funded), WASH (nine per cent funded) and Health (15 per cent funded) sectors are the most underfunded sectors. In these sectors the need remains high and funding is necessary to ensure lifesaving interventions and to sustain prior investments. UNICEF also requires US$ 24.2 million to respond effectively and efficiently to the COVID-19 pandemic. While expressing its deep gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received (the Spanish Committee for UNICEF, the CERF, ECHO, The Gobal Humanitarian Funds, the governments of the USA, of Spain, of the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), UNICEF calls for additional contributions to fill the current 66 per cent gap - without which it will not be able to provide an adequate response to vulnerable children in Mali whose needs are on the increase due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on basic services.