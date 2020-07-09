UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, May 2020

Highlights

1,265 cases of COVID-19 are reported in nine regions (out of 10) as well as in the district of Bamako as of 31 st May 2020.

9,218 under five severe acute malnutrition children were treated in March, 41,169 cases since January representing 30per cent of the 166,529 initial cases expected in 2020.

5,008 children (2,579 girls and 2,429 boys) with psychosocial support in Mopti, Ségou, Timbuktu, Kidal, Ménaka and Bamako, representing 15per cent increase in comparison to the previous period.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 48,720 people (45,120 for temporary access and 3,600 for sustainable access) as 31th of May 2020 in Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.