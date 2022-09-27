UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: 31 August 2022

Highlights

· On 18 July, the L2 emergency level for the Central Sahel region was activated by UNICEF. In addition to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and five coastal countries (Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea) are concerned by the humanitarian preparedness dimension which remains a particular feature of the L2 activation. UNICEF is using new emergency procedures, which are already facilitating the scale-up of the response to the constraints of conflict.

· Since January, 1,375 unaccompanied and separated children accessed family-based care or a suitable alternative. This total is surpassing the 1,200 targeted children for the year of 2022. The augmentation of UASC illustrates the deterioration of humanitarian situation in the country.

· During the reporting period, 12,830 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition.

· Since March 2020, COVID-19 cases have been identified in all 20 regions of Mali, with a total of 31,412 confirmed cases, including 739 deaths, as of 31 August.