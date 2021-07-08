Mali
UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, 01 to 31 May 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Socio-political situation complicated by a second military Coup d'état (May 25, 2021), nine months after the one on August 18, 2020.
UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 197,014 people (193,014 for temporary access and 4,000 for sustainable access) in Bamako, Sikasso, Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.
1,573 schools are not functioning as May 2021 mainly due to threats by armed groups (82 per cent) and absence of teachers (6 per cent), affecting 471,900 children and 9, 438 teachers in the regions of Ségou, Mopti, Douentza, Gao,
Ménaka, Tombouctou, Kidal, et Koulikoro, Sikasso.
Situation in Numbers
3,200,000
children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali February 2021
5,900,000
people in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali HNO February 2021)
372,266
Internally displaced people (National Directorate of Social Development - DNDS. Matrix for Monitoring Displacement (DTM), 31 April 2021)