UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, 01 to 31 May 2021

Highlights

Socio-political situation complicated by a second military Coup d'état (May 25, 2021), nine months after the one on August 18, 2020.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 197,014 people (193,014 for temporary access and 4,000 for sustainable access) in Bamako, Sikasso, Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.