Mali
UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4, April 2020
Attachments
Highlights
A case of poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was detected in Menaka in northen Mali. Followup actions are being taken by the Ministry of Health with support from UNICEF and WHO.
39,943 under five severe acute malnutrition children were treated representing about 24 % of the 166,529 cases expected in 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools in Mali have been closed since March 18th, 2020, affecting 3.8 million school children.
4,261 children (2,039 girls) reached with psychosocial support in Mopti, Segou, Timbuktu, Kidal, Ménaka regions and Bamako district.
UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 39,234 people (35,634 for temporary access and 3,600 for sustainable access)
Situation in Numbers
4,300,000 people in need (OCHA Mali HNO January 2020)
2,427,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali HNO January 2020)
239,484 Internally displaced people (Commission of Movement of Populations Report,31 March 2020)