UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4, April 2020

Highlights

A case of poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was detected in Menaka in northen Mali. Followup actions are being taken by the Ministry of Health with support from UNICEF and WHO.

39,943 under five severe acute malnutrition children were treated representing about 24 % of the 166,529 cases expected in 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools in Mali have been closed since March 18th, 2020, affecting 3.8 million school children.

4,261 children (2,039 girls) reached with psychosocial support in Mopti, Segou, Timbuktu, Kidal, Ménaka regions and Bamako district.