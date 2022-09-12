UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: 31 July 2022

Highlights

Insecurity has spread in recent months to several localities in the south of the country, increasing the number of internally displaced persons from 377,519 in May to 396,904 persons in July 2022.

In July, 1,063 children from IDP’s sites and host communities received a child protection assistance in Kidal, Menaka, Gao, Douentza and Bamako regions. In Menaka, protection needs remain significantly high. UNICEF, in collaboration with partners involved in the Child Protection Sub-Cluster, is working to reach as many beneficiaries as possible despite particularly limited humanitarian access and a lack of logistical facilities.

During the reporting period, 11,972 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition.