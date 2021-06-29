UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 - 1-30 April 2021

Highlights

Steady increase in the number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) following the insecurity in Mali; the country counts 372,266 IDPs of which 63% are children.

1,533 schools have been closed since November 2020 mainly due to insecurity affecting 459,900 children and 9,198 teachers in the regions of Ségou, Mopti, Douentza, Gao, Ménaka, Tombouctou, Kidal, and Koulikoro, Sikasso.

13,727 children and adolescents received psychosocial support in April through UNICEF’s support.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 184,942 people (180,942 for temporary access and 4,000 for sustainable access) in Bamako, Sikasso, Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu and Ménaka regions.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 119.1 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of children caused by conflict or natural disasters while facilitating access to quality basic social services for crisis-affected populations in the north and center of the country.

As of April 30th, 2021, a total of $47,261,802 including $21,848,164 in carryover, was available, representing 40% of the overall call. Of this amount, $26.9 million from Canada, Germany, the Canadian UNICEF Committee Denmark, GAVI the Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait, USAID, ECHO and the Thematic Humanitarian Response Fund were specifically dedicated for the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HAC 2021 has a funding gap of 56 per cent, thus far from covering the needs especially in the Health, WASH, social inclusion and Nutrition, which remain the most underfunded sectors with respectively 28; 33;40 and 43 per cent of funds received. Overall, the Governments of the USA (USAID-OFDA), Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Romania, Denmark, Austria, Canada, USA (State), Switzerland (Swiss Agency for Development), Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom (DFID), the Spanish, German and Norwegian Committees for UNICEF, UNICEF-China, SIDA, the European Commission/ECHO, USAID/Food for Peace, Education Cannot Wait Fund, GAVI/The Vaccine Alliance Global, have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response.

UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The socio-political situation in Mali is still volatile with the impact of the August 18, 2020 coup d'état combined with socio-professional union protests. The humanitarian situation in the country remains complex and is deteriorating daily despite the constant efforts of humanitarian actors.

After the northern and central regions, insecurity has also spread to parts of the southern and western regions, with a negative impact on the already complex and fragile humanitarian situation.

The security situation continues to be marked by the presence of non-state armed groups along the three borders of the Liptako Gourma (Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger), recurring intercommunity conflicts, the presence of improvised explosive devices, and attacks on national and international armed forces and humanitarian organizations.

As of April 30, there were 372,266 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country (DNDS-DTM Mali), 63 per cent of whom are children. Over the past three years, the number of IDPs has increased from 50,311 in April 2018 to 372,266 in April 2021.

Based on the HNO/HRP 2021, 11.7 million people are affected by multiple crises, of which 5.9 million need humanitarian assistance. Women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities account for 51%, 54.2%, 3.38%, and 15% respectively. The majority of those in need live in the central regions (Mopti 1.6 million and Segou 1.2 million), the northern regions (Timbuktu 1.1 million; Gao 600,000; Kidal 70,000).

The conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic continued to negatively affect the rights and well-being of children and increase their vulnerability and protection risks. Insecurity in the central and northern regions was accompanied by violations of the rights of individuals, particularly children, through recruitment by armed groups and forces, gender-based violence, and family separation.

Based on the Government Covid-19 SitRep N°151 (25 April 2021), 13,627 cases of Covid-19 were recorded - in 15 regions out of 20 as well as in the Bamako district - including 467 deaths for an overall case-fatality rate of 3.4% which is almost three times higher than the average CFR in WCAR (1.44%). As of 30th April, 62,742 people have been vaccinated in vaccination centers with the Covid-19 vaccine (AstraZeneca) as part of the COVAX initiative with technical and financial support from UNICEF.