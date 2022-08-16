UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: Reporting Period 1 January to 30 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of June 2022, the number of schools closed due to insecurity is the highest ever recorded in the country with 1,766 schools closed. In the first quarter of 2022, the United Nations verified approximately 450 grave violations affecting 386 children.

Since February, the humanitarian situation has dramatically deteriorated in the Ménaka region, causing significant population movements. UNICEF and its partners provided to 18,968 people access to water, including 5,680 children. In addition, 1,298 children received a child protection assistance, while 310 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition. Finally, 957 students benefited from support for school reintegration. The response is ongoing, in close coordination with the humanitarian community.

From January to June 2022, no cases of measles or poliovirus were reported in Mali. Since March 2020, COVID-19 cases have been identified in all 20 regions of Mali, with a total of 31,165 confirmed cases, including 737 deaths.