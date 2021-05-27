UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: March 2021

Highlights

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic rose in March in Mali with an average of 630 cases per week. The country received 396,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX initiative. The Covid-19 vaccination campaign was launched on March 31st.

1,344 schools are non-functional in the country due to insecurity affecting 403,200 children. 24,756 children (12,745 girls) accessed to formal or nonformal education, including 304 children (166 girls) who got access to early learning in the regions of Mopti, Segou, San, Bandiagara, Tombouctou,

Taoudenit and Gao • 25,375 children suffering from severe malnutrition were treated including 8,105 new cases (4,377 girls and 3,728 boys) in March.

As of March 2021, 176,766 people were provided with a household water treatment and hygiene kits as part of the temporary response to emergencies in Bamako, Sikasso, Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.

9,694 children were reached with psychosocial support since the January 2021, including 3,352 children (1,635 girls and 1,717 boys) reached in March.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 108.3 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of children caused by conflict or natural disasters while facilitating access to quality basic social services for crisis-affected populations in the north and center of the country. As of March 31st, 2021, a total of $43,886,558 including $21,848,164 in carryover, was available, representing 41% of the overall call. Of this amount, $26.9 million were specifically dedicated for the response to the Covid-19 pandemic , ($15.5 million from Canada, $8.2 from Germany, $1.3 million from the Canadian UNICEF Committee, $1.3 million from the Canadian National Committee; $1.07 million from Denmark; 0.3 million from GAVI and the remaining amount from the Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait,USAID,

ECHO and the Thematic Humanitarian Response Fund.

The HAC 2021 has a funding gap of 59 per cent, and consequently far from covering the needs especially in the Health, WASH, Nutrition and social inclusion, which remain the most underfunded sectors with respectively 10; 33 ;35 and 40 per cent of funds received. Overall, the Governments of the USA (USAID- OFDA), Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Romania, Denmark, Austria, Canada, USA (State),Switzerland (Swiss Agency for Development), Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom (DFID), the Spanish, German and Norwegian Committees for UNICEF, UNICEF-China, SIDA, the European Commission/ECHO, USAID/Food for Peace, Education Cannot Wait Fund, GAVI /The Vaccine Alliance Global, have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response.

UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The socio-political situation in Mali, although relatively calm, remains volatile. The transitional institutions that resulted from the August 18, 2020 coup d'état continue to operate amidst union’ s socio-professional protests. The humanitarian situation in Mali continues to worsen despite the constant efforts of humanitarian actors.

From the northern and central regions, insecurity has gradually spread to most of the southern regions, aggravating the already complex and fragile humanitarian situation.

The security situation is marked by the presence of non-state armed groups along the three borders of the Liptako Gourma (Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger), recurring inter-community conflicts, the presence of improvised explosive devices, and attacks against national and international armed forces and humanitarian organizations.

As of 31st March, the country accounted for 346,8641 internal displaced people of which 61 per cent are children. Over the past four years, the number of displaced children has grown from 26,665 in 2018 to 211,587 in 2021.

Based on the HNO/ HRP 2021, 11.7 million people are affected by multiple crises, of which 5.9 million require humanitarian assistance. Women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities represent 51%; 54.2%; 3.38%; and 15%, respectively. The majority of those in need live in the central regions (Mopti 1.6 million and Segou 1.2 million), the northern regions (Timbuktu 1.1 million; Gao 600,000; Kidal 70,000).

Conflicts and the Covid-19 pandemic continued to negatively affect children’s rights and welfare and increase their vulnerability and protection risks. Insecurity in central and northern regions was accompanied by violations of the rights of individuals, particularly of children - victims of recruitment by armed groups and forces, gender-based violence and family separation.

The country recorded the third peak of the Covid-19 epidemic curve in March 2021. Based on the SitRepN°148, 10,501 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, including 392 deaths, for an overall case fatality rate of 3.7% in 15 regions (out of 20) as well as in the district of Bamako. Mali received the first batch of 396,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX initiative with technical and financial support from UNICEF. The Covid-19 vaccination campaign was launched on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.