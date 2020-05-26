UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, March 2020

Highlights

The Government reported the first two cases of COVID-19 on the 25 March 2020.

1,261 schools are non-functional due to insecurity in Northern and Central regions as of March. In addition, in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Government decided the closure of all schools as of 19th March.

UNICEF carried out emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services for 15,388 people (12,588 for temporary access and 2,800 for sustainable access) in March 2020 in Mopti,

Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.

35 children (all boys) allegedly associated with armed forces and armed groups have been identified by UNICEF and partners and are being assisted.

11,138 under five children with severe acute malnutrition were treated in March for a total of 31,134 cases treated since January (18.7 % of the 166,154 cases expected in 2020)