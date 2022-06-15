UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 30 April 2022

Highlights

The center and north of Mali continue to be affected by constant insecurity due to attacks by non-state armed groups against civilians, intra- and inter-community conflicts, banditry. The region of Menaka has particularly been affected as recent clashes between armed groups and attacks on civilians in several localities which have caused population displacement and fragilized even more children.

As of 30th of April 2022, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the 20 regions of the country, with a total of 30,833 confirmed cases, of which 732 deaths.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 51,653 people (31,505 for temporary access and 20,148 for sustainable access) in Kayes, Mopti, Menaka, Tombouctou, Gao and Kidal regions as of 30 April 2022.

33,366 children aged 6-59 months, including 17,880 girls and 15,486 boys were admitted and treated for severe acute malnutrition from January to April 2022.

47,709 children (including 22,723 girls) have had access to quality formal and non-formal education through UNICEF and its implementing partners assistance.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 127.7 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of children caused by conflict or natural disasters while facilitating access to quality basic social services for crisis-affected populations in the north and Center of the country. As of 30th of April 2022, US$ 8,54 million were received in addition to the US$ 29,57 million carry-forward for a total of US$ 38,12 million available, representing 30 per cent of the total appeal.

The funding gap is US$ 89.62 million (70 per cent of the appeal), and far from covering the needs in several sectors including Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection and Education.

The Governments of the USA (USAID- OFDA), Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Romania, Denmark, Austria,

Canada, USA (State), Switzerland (Swiss Agency for Development), Germany and the United Kingdom (DFID, -FCDO),

Japan, the Spanish, German and Norwegian Committees for UNICEF, UNICEF-China, SIDA, the European Commission /ECHO, USAID/Food for Peace, Education Cannot Wait Fund, GAVI /The Vaccine Alliance Global, the CERF have positively reacted and generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions receive.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Mali faces a persistent insecurity in the north and center of the country characterized by attacks by non-state armed groups against civilians, intra- and inter-community conflicts, banditry. 362,907 internal displaced persons fleeing this insecurity are reported1 half of whom in central Mali. This insecurity has spread over the past months to several localities in the south of the country. As of 30th April 2022, 1,731 schools were closed due to insecurity mostly in the central and northern regions, preventing 500,000 children from accessing education. 2 In the region of Menaka, clashes between armed groups and attacks on civilians in several localities have caused population displacement. Cases of separated children (131) and unaccompanied ones (08) are also reported. UNICEF and its partners are deploying a multisectoral response in a context marked by very difficult access to populations in need.

The conflict compounded with the effects of the Covid-19 contributed to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation: 7,5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance 52 per cent of whom are women and 56 per cent children. 3 The main humanitarian needs today include the protection of women and children, nutritional and health assistance, access to drinking water and emergency education services.

By 30 April 2022, the Ministry of Health reported 30,833 confirmed cases and 732 deaths of the Covid-19 as the (death rate :2.37%)4 the COVID-19 outbreak affects all the 20 regions in Mali, with. Mali continues to record measles with 218 confirmed cases during the first month of 2022.

The economic and diplomatic sanctions (closure of land and air borders; suspension of all commercial and financial transactions) adopted by the ECOWAS following the 2018 coup d’état and the prolongation of the transition are in application since January 2022.