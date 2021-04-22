UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2, 1 to 28th February 2021

Highlights

As of February 2021, 174,342 people were provided with household water treatment and hygiene kits as part of the temporary response to emergencies in Bamako, Sikasso, Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.

4,996 children (2,442 girls) were reached with mental health and psychosocial support, holistic assistance and socio-economic reintegration support in the northern and central Mali as well as in Bamako district.

35,102 children from 9 to 15 years were vaccinated against measles in Sikasso (28,404), Koulikoro (4,442) and Gao (2,256) regions.

Some 14,497 under-five children with severe acute malnutrition were admitted for treatment.

24,779 children (of which 12,393 are girls) accessed formal or non-formal education in the communes of Mopti, Segou, San and Bandiagara with the support of UNICEF.

Insecurity in the central and northern regions and the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the education sector with 1,344 schools closed as of February 2021, affecting the right to education for 403,200 school-aged children.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 108.3 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of children caused by conflict or natural disasters while facilitating access to quality basic social services for crisis-affected populations in the north and center of the country. As of 28th February 2021, a total of US$ 41,582,213 including US$ 21,848,164 carry-forward was available, representing 38 per cent of the Global Appeal. The HAC 2021 has a funding gap of 62 per cent, and consequently far from covering the needs especially in the Health, Nutrition, WASH and social inclusion, which remain the most underfunded sectors with respectively 7; 30;33 and 40 per cent of funds received. The Governments of the USA (USAID- OFDA), Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Romania, Denmark, Austria, Canada, USA (State),

Switzerland (Swiss Agency for Development), Germany and the United Kingdom (DFID), the Spanish, German and Norwegian Committees for UNICEF, UNICEF-China, SIDA, the European Commission/ECHO, USAID/Food for Peace,

Education Cannot Wait Fund, GAVI /The Vaccine Alliance Global, have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The socio-political and humanitarian situation of the country remained unchanged and continued to be complex, fragile and volatile. The political situation is marked by efforts towards ensuring the full operationalization of the institutions of the transition in Mali.

The humanitarian situation in Mali continues to worsen despite the many efforts of humanitarian actors. Based on the HNO/ HRP 2021 analysis, the country has 11.7 million people affected by multiple crises, of whom 5.9 million need humanitarian assistance with 51 per cent of women, 54.2 per cent children,

3.38 per cent elderly and 15 per cent people with disabilities. The majority of people in need are in the central regions (Mopti 1.6 million and Segou 1.2 million), the northern regions (Timbuktu 1.1 million; Gao 600,000; Kidal 70,000)1 .

The northern and central regions continue to be characterized by the presence of non-state armed groups with an extension of insecurity along the borders in the Liptako Gourma countries (Burkina Faso and Niger) and the Segou region, with recurrent inter-communal conflicts, the presence of improvised explosive devices and attacks against national and international armed forces as well as against humanitarian organizations.

As of 28 February, the country accounts for 346,8642 internal displaced people of which 61 per cent are children and 56 per cent women, mostly located in the northern and central regions (Gao, Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu).

Conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively affect children’s rights and welfare and increase their vulnerability and protection risks. Insecurity in central and northern regions was accompanied by violations of the rights of individuals, particularly of children - victims of recruitment by armed groups and forces, gender-based violence and family separation.

Mali passed the second phase of the COVID-19 epidemic towards the end of January 2021. According to SitRep N°143 dated February 28, 2021, the country recorded 8,376 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 353 death (fatality rate 4.2 per cent) in 15 regions (out of 20) as well as in the district of Bamako.