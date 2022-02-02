UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No 12 - January-December 2021

Highlights

The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate in 2021 with a 20 % increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance (from 5.9 to 7.1 million); 52% of whom are women and 56% children.

The number of child protection incidents including grave violations were still important: 1,628 Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) and 554 Children Associated with Armed Groups and Forces (CAAFAG) were identified and assisted by UNICEF and partners.

The education infrastructure was still affected by the insecurity: 1,664 schools were closed due to the insecurity (23 % compared to the year 2020 (1,344)), affecting more than 499,200 children.

As of 31st December 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected all regions of Mali, with a total of 21,008 confirmed cases, of which 660 deaths.

In 2021, 99,276 people affected by humanitarian crises in Bamako, Mopti, Gao, Menaka, Timbuktu and Sikasso regions were provided with shortterm WASH emergency kits distribution, including water treatment products. 56,145 children received a child protection assistance, in the regions of Gao, Kidal, Menaka, Timbuktu, Mopti, Segou and Bamako. 131,221 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM); 131,034 students received individual learning kits in Gao and Mopti regions, while 345,057 children were vaccinated against measles.

Situation in Numbers

3,900,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA Mali, HNO Dec. 2021)

7,100,000 people in need (OCHA Mali, HNO Dec. 2021)

401,736 IDPs (National Directorate of Social Development - DNDS. Commission Mouvement de Populations (CMP) Sept. 2021)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

As of 31st December 2021, US$ 64.27 million representing 53.9 % of the appeal (US$ 119,08 million) were mobilized, leaving a gap of US$ 55.3 million, particularly in the sectors of WASH (66% underfunded), Social inclusion (60% underfunded) and Child Protection (57% underfunded).

Overall, the Governments of the USA (USAID- OFDA), Germany, Austria, Canada, Japan, Denmark; Romania, Czech Republic, British Government (DFID),Switzerland, USA (State), the European Commission / ECHO; SIDA-Sweden, UNICEF-China, German Committee for UNICEF, UNOCHA UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Action, European Commission / ECHO; UNOCHA,GAVI The Vaccine Alliance, USAID/Food for Peace, Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait Fund, Spanish Committee for UNICEF, Canadian UNICEF Committee, Spain, USAID/Food for Peace, have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF is grateful and expresses sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Community Violence and Armed Conflict

In 2021, the humanitarian situation continued to worsen due to the effects of the conflict and multiple forms of violence, including inter- and intra-community conflicts, the activism of non-state armed groups (NSAGs), crime and banditry. The constant insecurity has thus exacerbated the vulnerability of the population and challenged access. This situation has affected humanitarian interventions, making access to some localities difficult, causing new displacements of populations and exacerbating vulnerabilities of host communities.

As a result of this insecurity, violations of civilian rights including children remained particularly of concern in central and northern regions. Child protection actors noted an increase of child protection incidents and grave violations: in 2021, 1,628 Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) and 554 Children Associated with Armed Groups and Forces (CAAFAG) were identified and assisted by UNICEF and partners.

People in Need and Internally Displaced Persons

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased by 20% in 2021 (from 5.9 million in 2020 to 7.1 million people in 2021) as a result of the deteriorated humanitarian situation; 52% of whom are women and 56% children. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has exceeded 400,000, an increase of about 100,000 over the past year . Epidemics

During this year, Mali has seen an emergence of diseases with epidemic potential: yellow fever, cholera, polio with vaccinations, malaria, and measles have been recorded.

As of 31st December 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the 20 regions, with a total of 21,008 confirmed cases, of which 660 deaths. The humanitarian crisis was further complicated by the pandemic exacerbating protection risks and threats, including gender-based violence as well as increasing the risks of collapse of income-generating activities (IGAs) and businesses.

Nutrition

A SMART survey was conducted in September 2021, revealing high rates of acute malnutrition. The prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) increased from 7.8% in 2020 to 10% in 2021. The prevalence of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is 1.8% compared to 1.5% in 2020.

Natural Disasters

Seasonal flooding affected 19,000 people; a significant reduction compared to 102,000 people for 2020.

Access to Education

1,664 schools were closed due to insecurity, a clear increase compared to the year 2020 (1.344), affecting more than 499,200 children.

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the implementation of humanitarian activities but also increased the level of psychological distress of a population already weakened by several years of conflict. More than 3,000,000 children have been delayed in their schooling since the beginning of the year due to the pandemic, increasing the risk of girls and boys dropping out of school permanently, facing more violence including in their family environment, human trafficking in its various forms and, for girls, the risk of early marriage.