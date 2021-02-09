UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12, 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Highlights

▪ 138,457 children aged 0-59 months (63,690 boys and 74,767 girls) were treated for severe acute malnutrition in the 1,488 health centers across the country January to December 2020.

▪ 1,344 schools are nun-functional in northern and central Mali due to insecurity, affecting 403,000 children and 8,000 teachers.

▪ An outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2) with 31 cases confirmed in the country. 3,673,410, under five children reached with polio vaccine mainly in central and northern Mali in 2020.

▪ UNICEF provided 55,551 children (26, 498 girls) with psychosocial support and other child protection services, of which 4 ,060 were reached in December 2020.

▪ In 2020, UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 184,300 people (134,100 for temporary access and 50,200 for sustainable access) in Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2020, UNICEF appealed for US$ 51 million to meet the humanitarian needs of children in Mali and facilitate access to quality basic social services and protection of children affected by the crisis. The Spanish, German and Norwegian Committees for UNICEF, UNICEF-China, SIDA, the Central Emergency Response Funds (CERF), the European Commission / ECHO , USAID/Food for Peace, the Governments of the USA, Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, USA (State),Switzerland (Swiss Agency for Development), Germany and the United Kingdom (DFID) positively reacted and have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF in Mali wishes to express its deep gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. As at 31rst December 2020, US$ 21,050,0351 have been received in addition to the US$ 3,800,000 carry-forward for a total of US$ 24,897,597, representing 48 per cent of the Global Appeal. The HAC 2020 had a funding gap of 52 percent, and consequently far from covering the needs especially in the WASH, Health and Education which remain the most underfunded sectors with respectively 12; 15 and 34 per cent of funds received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The socio-political and humanitarian situation remained complex, fragile and volatile alongside 2020 in the country. On the sociopolitical level, 2020 was marked by a multitude of corporatist strikes especially in the Education sector which led to school closures for more than 3 months. Multiple demonstrations against the President ended with the August 18, 2020 military coup. An embargo on the country – with closure of border with neighboring countries and financial restrictions- was decided by ECOWAS and lifted later on. A 18-monts transition period was initiated and marked by the installation of a transitional president and vice president on September 25, 2020 and the formation of a National Transitional Council that assumes legislative role.

On the humanitarian front, the situation in the northern and central regions was characterized by the presence of non-state armed groups with an extension of insecurity along the borders in the Liptako Gourma countries (Burkina Faso and Niger), recurrent inter-communal conflicts, the presence of improvised explosive devices and attacks against national and international armed forces as well as against humanitarian organizations. As of December 2020, 332,957 internally displaced persons fleeing armed conflict and insecurity were reported, concentrated in the northern and central regions (Gao, Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu).From January to July 2020,the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance countrywide increased by 58 per cent between from 4.3 million to 6.8 million including 3.5 million children. In 2020, 1,2 million children were identified with the need of protection. The conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively affect children’s rights and welfare and increase their vulnerability and protection risks. Insecurity in central and northern regions was accompanied by violations of the rights of individuals, particularly of children - victims of recruitment by armed groups and forces, gender-based violence and family separation. With the COVID-19 pandemic and extended conflicts, the Nutrition Cluster revised the estimated number of children 6-59 month with severe acute malnutrition, from 166,000 to 188,000 nationwide (an increase of 13% compared to initial 2020 estimates).

The country reported 7,086 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 278 death (fatality rate: 3.8 per cent) from March to December 31, 2020 in 15 regions (out of 20) as well as in the district of Bamako. UNICEF in collaboration with WHO and partners, is actively supporting the Government of Mali to implement the national response plan and is engaged in activities across all priority areas including risk communication and community engagement, hygiene reinforcement in health facilities and communities, support to continuity of preventive and curative health and nutrition services, Infection Prevention and control (IPC) support, and support to access to education.

In addition to insecurity in the central and northern regions, the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the Education sector with the closure of schools from march to June 2020; schools were reclosed following the August 18 coup d’état- affecting the right to education for 3.8 million children.

Furthermore, Mali is still facing to a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) epidemic. As of December 2020, 31 cases were confirmed over the country. Considering the high risk of the virus spreading, the Government of Mali and Global Polio Eradication Initiative Partners (WHO, UNICEF, BMGF, GAVI) implemented mass immunization campaign in the regions of Gao Menaka, Segou, Mopti and Timbuktu, reaching 3,673,410under five children.

In 2020, heavy rains caused floods with nearly 80,760 people who suffer material damage (thousands of damaged houses, tons of food destroyed, more than a hundred of damaged schools and hundreds of hectares of crops washed away). Despite the assistance already provided by the Malian authorities and humanitarian partners, gaps in assistance remained (particularly for WASH services and Non-Food items provision).