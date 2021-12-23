UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No 11 - November 2021

Highlights

• After one month at home due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and the teachers' strike, almost 4 million students in primary and secondary school returned to school on 1st November, and the 2021-2022 school year was officially launched under the authority of the Malian Government with the support of UNICEF.

• As of 30th November 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected all of the 20 regions in Mali, with a total of 17,434 confirmed.

• On 20 November, Mali celebrated the World Children's Day, which this year marked the 32nd anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This celebration coincided with UNICEF's 75th anniversary, and more than 60 years in Mali. This year the Day focused on key issues identified by children - climate change, education, protection and participation of children, adolescents and young people.

• In November 2021, 8,508 people affected by humanitarian crises in Bamako,

Mopti, Gao, Menaka, Timbuktu and Sikasso regions have been provided with short-term emergency kits distribution, including water treatment products. 3,602 children (1,549 girls) received a child protection assistance, in the regions of Gao, Kidal, Menaka, Timbuktu and Bamako. 7,842 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM); 15,109 students received individual learning kits in Gao and Mopti regions, while 2,039 children in Gao region (including 1,039 girls) benefited from distance learning courses.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

As of 30th November 2021, USD 58.94 million representing 49.52 % of the appeal (USD 119,08 million) were mobilized, leaving a significant gap of USD 59.45 million or (49,94% of the appeal), particularly in the WASH (66%), Child Protection (59%) and Nutrition (52 %) sectors.

Overall, the Governments of the USA (USAID- OFDA), Germany, Austria, Canada, Japan, Denmark; Romania, Czech Republic, British Government (DFID),Switzerland, USA (State), the European Commission / ECHO; SIDA-Sweden,

UNICEF-China, German Committee for UNICEF, UNOCHA UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Action,

European Commission / ECHO; UNOCHA,GAVI The Vaccine Alliance, USAID/Food for Peace, Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait Fund, Spanish Committee for UNICEF, Canadian UNICEF Committee, Spain,

USAID/Food for Peace, have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Inter-community violence and armed conflict

The persistence of security incidents through attacks by armed groups, the use of explosive devices, the destruction of property/equipment, the looting of crops and targeted killings, continue to disrupt livelihoods and economic activities in the central and northern regions, as well as in the northern regions of Ségou and Koulikoro, where insecurity is on the rise.

As a result of this insecurity, the Child Protection situation remains particularly of concern in Central and Northern regions. Child protection actors noted an increase of child protection incidents and grave violations. Over the past four months, 266 Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) and 216 Children Associated with Armed Groups and Forces (CAAFAG) have been identified.

Internally Displaced Persons'

Since the beginning of November, the locality of Niono, in Segou region, has been facing an influx of IDPs. The first assessment missions report that 2,348 people have taken refuge in 19 schools across the city. A high number of unaccompanied children has been noted, raising the risk of increased cases of early marriage, child labor and exploitation, and recruitment by armed groups. Many are living in dire conditions in remote and hard-to-reach areas, without basic shelter.

Epidemics

Since the first week of January 2021, measles outbreak remains of concern. 828 suspected measles cases were notified throughout the country.

In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the 20 regions, with a total of 17,434 confirmed cases, of which 606 deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic has a devastating social and economic impact on already vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, undermining access to food, employment, health care and schools. The socioeconomic impact of the COVID19 pandemic is expected to further increase the number of children with SAM in 2022 1