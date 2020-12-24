UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11, 01 to 30 November 2020

Highlights

311,193 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 62 percent of whom were children, fled attacks and community violence.

1,230 schools are closed due to insecurity, affecting 369,000 students and 7,380 teachers.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 184,300 people (134,100 for temporary access and 50,200 for sustainable access) as 30th of November 2020 in Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.