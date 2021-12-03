UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No 10 - October 2021

Mali is facing a protracted complex humanitarian situation characterized by high levels of insecurity in the center and north with significant human rights violations and displacement of more than 400,000 people. Over 3 million children need humanitarian assistance in the country.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 428,107 people (402,858 for temporary access and 25,249 for sustainable access) in Bamako, Menaka, Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Sikasso regions from January to October 31, 2021.

119,548 children (64,556 girls and 54,992 boys) were treated for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) from January to October 2021.

41,747 children were supported with psychosocial activities since January 2021.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

By the end of October 31, 2021, USD 58.97 million representing 49.52% of the appeal (USD 119,08 million) were mobilized, leaving a significant gap of USD 60.11 million or (50.48% of the appeal), particularly in the WASH (66%), Social Inclusion (60%), Child Protection (57%) and Nutrition (5%) sectors. Overall, the Governments of the USA (USAID-OFDA), Germany, Austria, Canada, Japan, Denmark, Romania, Czech Republic, British Government (DFID), Switzerland, USA (State), the European Commission/ECHO, SIDA-Sweden, UNICEF-China, German Committee for UNICEF, UNOCHA UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, European Commission/ECHO, UNOCHA, GAVI The Vaccine Alliance, USAID/Food for Peace, Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait Fund, Spanish Committee for UNICEF, Canadian UNICEF Committee, Spain, USAID/Food for Peace, have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Mali has entered in a political transition following two successive coups d’état that took place respectively in August 2020 and May 2021. The population is facing high levels of insecurity in the center and north, resulting in human rights violations and displacement of more than 400,000 people. This insecurity has spread over the past several months to several localities in the south of the country. Inter-communal clashes have intensified in the center, despite several local peace agreements concluded earlier this year with some of them being violated.

The humanitarian community faces increasing constraints on humanitarian access (linked to the insecurity as well as bad road conditions especially during the rainy season) especially in areas where there is already a shortage and sometimes a complete absence of basic social services and infrastructure. Attacks and threats by armed groups on the education infrastructure affect 499,200 children and 9,984 teachers across insecure regions.

By end October 2021, the country has recorded 16,073 positive cases of COVID-19 including 563 deaths since the pandemic hit Mali in March 2020. The case fatality rate is 3.50% and the cure rate is 91.20%. Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, 303,154 people have been vaccinated as of October 31, 2021 including 259,719 people with the AstraZeneca vaccine (two doses) and 43,435 of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, approximatively 2% of the national target.