UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10, 01 to 31 October 2020

Highlights

• Inter-communal conflicts in Farabougou, Segou region, led to the death of more than a dozen civilians and displacement of more than 1,280 households. Meanwhile, villages of Farabougou and Kourouma Koube are under blockade and access is not possible.

• UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 174,682 people (125,982 for temporary access and 48,700 for sustainable access) as 31th of October 2020 in Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.

• 5,523 children were reached with community based psychosocial support through child friendly spaces and mobile teams in the Northern and Central Mali as well as in Bamako district.

• 1,052,580 children aged 6-59 months covered with vitamin A supplementation campaign in central and northern regions Segou, Gao, Menaka, Kidal, Tombouctou and Taoudenit.

• 250,636 under five children reached during the 2nd round of the Poliomyelitis vaccination campaign implemented in October 2020 in Gao and Menaka regions • A total of 5,766 displaced school children, including 2,592 children in the northern and central regions, candidates for Basic Education Diploma, Studies examination were supported by UNICEF